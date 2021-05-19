RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 152.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

