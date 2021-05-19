RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.
NASDAQ RDHL opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
