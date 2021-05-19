The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. The AES has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The AES by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The AES by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,099,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The AES by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 529,134 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in The AES by 3,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.