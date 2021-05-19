Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

