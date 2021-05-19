Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $255.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.03.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,693,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 3,598,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

