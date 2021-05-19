Morgan Stanley Lowers Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $38.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $74,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,932.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,992 shares of company stock valued at $11,241,152. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,564,000 after acquiring an additional 34,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.