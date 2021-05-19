The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 24,401 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,401 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.74% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $92,138,000. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $18,234,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $16,057,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $15,613,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $7,615,000.

Shares of VYMI opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $69.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

