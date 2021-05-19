Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,842 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,182,000 after purchasing an additional 687,199 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.