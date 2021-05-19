Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.20. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $1,920,734.40. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,365 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.