Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVBF opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

