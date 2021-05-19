Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWIM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

SWIM opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason A. Duva bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last ninety days.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

