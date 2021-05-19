Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWIM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.
SWIM opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $34.73.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.
See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.