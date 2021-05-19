Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Shares of VRNS opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $281,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

