Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $576.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 106.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.