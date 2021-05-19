Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Sells $1,094,547.10 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $5,047,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,490,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,705,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $5,726,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $36,278,000.

Several brokerages have commented on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

