Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 67.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,369 shares of company stock worth $12,015,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $148.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.60. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

