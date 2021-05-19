Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 3,526 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA opened at $126.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.11. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

