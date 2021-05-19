PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 196.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,347 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

