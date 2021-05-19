Luc Bertrand Acquires 45,000 Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Luc Bertrand acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$128,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,570,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,499,620.
Luc Bertrand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00.
Shares of VNP stock opened at C$2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.54. The firm has a market cap of C$232.04 million and a PE ratio of 81.43. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$5.01.
VNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
