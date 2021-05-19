Luc Bertrand Acquires 45,000 Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Luc Bertrand acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$128,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,570,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,499,620.

Luc Bertrand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.54. The firm has a market cap of C$232.04 million and a PE ratio of 81.43. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

