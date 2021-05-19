Christopher L. Fowler Sells 5,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $471.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,855,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.