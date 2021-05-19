Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Ross Tennenbaum Sells 1,580 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80.
Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $774,791.82.
- On Monday, April 5th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $222,417.94.
- On Thursday, March 18th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $1,788,247.58.
Shares of AVLR opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $92.53 and a one year high of $185.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -193.25 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after buying an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avalara by 400.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,092,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
