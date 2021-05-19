Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Ross Tennenbaum Sells 1,580 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $774,791.82.

On Monday, April 5th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $222,417.94.

On Thursday, March 18th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $1,788,247.58.

Shares of AVLR opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $92.53 and a one year high of $185.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -193.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after buying an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avalara by 400.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,092,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

