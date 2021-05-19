The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal Sells 19,132 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $216,574.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,374,137 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $115,558.90.

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $342.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.42.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

