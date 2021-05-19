Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after acquiring an additional 503,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 131.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $116.78 and a one year high of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

