Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $235.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.25 and a 200 day moving average of $247.46. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.52 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

