Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 10,088 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,347 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.23 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

