Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Holdings Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.37% of Insight Enterprises worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $104.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.