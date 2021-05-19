The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $139.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

