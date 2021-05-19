Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,566 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

