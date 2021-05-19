Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,564 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,120 shares of company stock valued at $12,901,479. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPWR opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

