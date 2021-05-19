LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,907 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Shares of RAMP opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

