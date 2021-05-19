Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 921 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $12,426,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after buying an additional 147,438 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

