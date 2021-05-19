Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $138,000 Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

ORCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $3,837,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,261,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,257,193 shares of company stock worth $17,992,354. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

