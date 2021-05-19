Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $448.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

