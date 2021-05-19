Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,383 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Ares Management worth $34,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after acquiring an additional 169,236 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Ares Management stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.57%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

