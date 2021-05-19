SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 107.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625,234 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.47% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $36,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

