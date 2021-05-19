Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,077 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,298,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after acquiring an additional 122,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after buying an additional 253,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,249,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,955,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 548,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 169,068 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.