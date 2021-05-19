Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

U has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.10.

NYSE U opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.92.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,950.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

