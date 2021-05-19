aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

