NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NLOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

