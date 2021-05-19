Morgan Stanley Lowers Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $23.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $571,578.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,135 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 164,236 shares in the last quarter. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $40,578,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.