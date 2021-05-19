Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $252.00 at UBS Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $230.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.35.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $239.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.52 and a 200-day moving average of $202.47. The company has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $111.47 and a 12-month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.