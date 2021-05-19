Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 313.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $37,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $169,721.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,624.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,719. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $180.64 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.14 and a 200-day moving average of $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

