SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $40,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in SBA Communications by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.45.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $291.33 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,942.07 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

