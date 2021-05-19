Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 104,598 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,598 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of American Electric Power worth $42,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 456.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in American Electric Power by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.80. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.