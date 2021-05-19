Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 248 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.39.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $189.86 and a twelve month high of $303.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.