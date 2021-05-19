Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 586.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 421,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.06.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.