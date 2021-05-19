Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €102.00 by Morgan Stanley

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUM. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €93.16 ($109.60).

ETR PUM opened at €91.24 ($107.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion and a PE ratio of 89.80. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €59.20 ($69.65) and a fifty-two week high of €94.36 ($111.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

