Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) to Sell

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $39,258.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,589 shares of company stock worth $1,005,291 over the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 111,879 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

