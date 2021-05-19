SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SQZ Biotechnologies Company is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s prime product candidate consist SQZ-PBMC-HPV which is in clinical stage. SQZ Biotechnologies Company is based In Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NYSE:SQZ opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.63. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,347,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,551,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $72,854,000.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

