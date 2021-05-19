easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,150 by Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 938.76 ($12.27).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 991.80 ($12.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,006.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 873.73. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a PE ratio of -3.74.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

