Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,346,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,688.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,869,000.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

