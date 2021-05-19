Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,186,000 after acquiring an additional 270,111 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 752,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,194 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,023 shares of company stock worth $1,710,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

